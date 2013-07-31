FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup's Asia prime broking head Goodwin to retire in Oct-sources
July 31, 2013 / 7:03 AM / in 4 years

Citigroup's Asia prime broking head Goodwin to retire in Oct-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - The head of Citigroup Inc’s Asia Pacific prime brokerage, Hannah Goodwin, is retiring after more than eight years at the U.S. bank, two sources familiar with the matter said and Citigroup confirmed.

Goodwin was hired from Deutsche Bank in 2005 to build Citigroup’s Asian prime broking operations. Citigroup is the region’s No.6 prime broker, according to a survey by industry tracker AsiaHedge.

Goodwin will retire at the end of October, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorised to speak on the matter.

Goodwin could not be reached for a comment. A spokesman for Citigroup confirmed the news but declined to comment further.

Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.

