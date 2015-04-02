FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi taps ex-UBS exec Herrmann as global head of prime finance - memo
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 2, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Citi taps ex-UBS exec Herrmann as global head of prime finance - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has appointed former UBS Group executive Adam Herrmann as its global head of prime finance, a unit that services hedge funds.

Herrmann, who was the co-head of global equity finance at UBS, will join the Wall Street bank in June and initially be based in London, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

A Citi spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

He will report to Okan Pekin, Citi’s global head of investor services, and relocate to New York by the end of the year.

Prime finance units provide services such as lending money and settling trades for hedge funds. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.