REFILE-Citigroup names Haddad as Qatar chief executive
June 24, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Citigroup names Haddad as Qatar chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped letter in para 2)

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Citigroup has named Carmen Haddad as its new chief executive officer for Qatar, the U.S. lender said on Monday.

Haddad is currently head of Citi’s private banking business in the Gulf and Egypt. She will continue in this role, as well as taking on responsibility for Qatar, a hydrocarbon-rich state with the highest per capita income in the world.

“We plan to build on our success in Qatar and to further invest in our business based in the country to serve our government, financial institution, and corporate clients,” said Haddad, who has spent 14 years at the bank in various roles. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Pravin Char)

