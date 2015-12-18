FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citi to cut 2,000 jobs starting next month - Bloomberg
December 18, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Citi to cut 2,000 jobs starting next month - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc plans to cut at least 2,000 jobs starting next month as the lender restructures its businesses, Bloomberg reported.

A substantial portion of the layoffs will be in middle or back-office positions, Bloomberg reported, citing a person briefed on the matter. (bloom.bg/1Qv4088)

Citigroup said this month it would take a $300 million “repositioning charge” in the fourth quarter to “resize infrastructure and capacity” throughout its businesses.

Citigroup, due to report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 15, could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

