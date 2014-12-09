Breakingviews: Citi boss etches a dangerous line

(The author is a Breakingviews columnist and his opinions are his own.)

By Antony Currie

(Reuters Breakingviews) - Michael Corbat is etching a dangerous line. The Citigroup boss reckons a $3.5 billion fourth-quarter charge unveiled on Tuesday, most of which will cover expected legal costs, “will largely put those issues behind us.” That’s a bold call, especially given the bank’s approach to reserves.

Estimating how much to set aside for litigation expenses is no easy task. For starters, banks don’t want to tip their hand to the other side before a settlement by revealing how much they think they might need to fork over. Cases brought by governments, meanwhile, have been subject to fine inflation in recent years.

That’s what $2.7 billion of Citi’s surprise charge covers: looming settlements over rigging Libor and forex markets as well as money laundering. The remainder is for repositioning costs. It may well be that Citi is far enough along in negotiations to know that little more is coming.

Other banks have been caught short before, though. And Citi has a reputation for being slower to build legal reserves than some of its rivals. There’s a short-term benefit to doing that, of course, as it means earnings don’t suffer.

That’s no small consideration for Citi, which only managed a 6.5 percent return on equity in the third quarter, before an earlier surprise $600 million legal charge, in October, stripped off some more. It also can bite even harder. Corbat told investors that Citi will only be “marginally profitable” in the fourth quarter thanks to the latest legal tab.

The caution also originates from Citi’s desire only to set aside cash when charges are “probable and estimable.” Almost by definition that means unexpected costs will be unavoidable. Either way, Corbat has now staked out his position, drawing a line under some of the biggest legal overhangs.

Citi has miscalculated before, however, most notably with its Federal Reserve stress tests and the accompanying petition to return capital to shareholders. That means the words may yet come back to haunt him.