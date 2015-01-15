FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citigroup CEO says bank had "terrific engagement from the Fed" with CCAR bid
January 15, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Citigroup CEO says bank had "terrific engagement from the Fed" with CCAR bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup Inc CEO Mike Corbat: ‘no reason’ to think 2015 economic environment will be less challenging than 2014

* Citigroup executives speak to analysts after releasing quarterly results

* Citigroup CFO John Gerspach affirms performance targets

* Citigroup CFO sees low-to-mid single digit percentage revenue growth in core businesses

* Citigroup CEO Corbat: capital return application to fed was made to receive ‘an unqualified pass’

* Citigroup CFO: do not expect ‘significant levels of repositioning’ costs in 2015

* Citigroup’s Corbat: ‘We are not a seller of Banamex and I don’t think we can be any more clear about that’

* Citigroup’s Corbat on capital return application to fed: ‘I feel good about our submission’

* Citigroup’s Corbat: ‘We had terrific engagement from the Fed at every level’ before submitting capital return application

* Citigroup CFO: outlook includes ‘significant reduction’ in legal costs

* Citigroup CFO: expect to meet targets for return on equity, efficiency in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Henry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
