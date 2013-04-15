FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Citigroup first-quarter profit rises 30 percent
April 15, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Citigroup first-quarter profit rises 30 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage figure in headline and first paragraph to 30 from 31, to reflect rounding of billion figures to two decimal places throughout the story)

April 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reported a 30 percent rise in first-quarter profit as it drew down loss reserves for mortgage loans, and revenue from its securities and investment banking business swelled.

Net income rose to $3.81 billion, or $1.23 per share from $2.93 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain accounting adjustments in both periods, net income rose to $4.01 billion, or $1.29 per share, from $3.42 billion, or $1.11 per share. (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

