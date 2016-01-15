FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup profit leaps as legal bill shrinks
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Citigroup profit leaps as legal bill shrinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc, the No.3 U.S. bank by assets, reported a massive jump in quarterly profit as costs plunged from a year earlier, when the bank took $3.5 billion in legal and repositioning charges.

Citi, which has been restructuring to focus on more profitable businesses and promising markets, said net profit rose to $3.34 billion, or $1.02 per share, in the fourth quarter from $344 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the bank earned $3.45 billion, or $1.06 per share, compared with $340 million, or 6 cents per share.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the results reported on Friday were comparable.

Reporting by Sweta Singh and David Henry; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.