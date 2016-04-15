FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup's quarterly profit plunges 27 pct
April 15, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Citigroup's quarterly profit plunges 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s quarterly profit plunged 27 percent as bank set aside money to cover losses on energy loans and its costs related to shrinking some businesses rose.

The No.4 U.S. bank by assets said its net income fell to $3.5 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $4.8 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.03 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the results were comparable.

The profit decline is the biggest among big U.S. banks that have reported first-quarter results so far. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
