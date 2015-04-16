FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup profit jumps as legal, restructuring costs fall
April 16, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Citigroup profit jumps as legal, restructuring costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc, the third biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 16 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday as legal and restructuring costs plunged.

Citi has been cutting costs and simplifying its structure by selling retail operations in a number of countries, shrinking its U.S. branch network and selling non-core businesses.

The bank’s adjusted net income rose to $4.82 billion, or $1.52 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $4.15 billion, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It was not immediately clear if the figures reported were comparable. (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Anil D‘Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
