FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi posts highest profit in 8 years as costs plunge
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Financial Services
July 16, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Citi posts highest profit in 8 years as costs plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc, the third biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported its highest quarterly profit in eight years as restructuring efforts and cost cuts paid off and legal expenses plunged.

Net income rose to $4.85 billion, or $1.51 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $181 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier, when the bank was hit by a $3.8 billion legal charge.

Adjusting for legal costs and some accounting items, Citi’s net income rose 18 percent to $4.65 billion, or $1.45 per share, from $3.93 billion, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.34 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the results were comparable.

Reporting by Neha Dimri and Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.