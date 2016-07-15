FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Citigroup's quarterly profit falls 14 pct, less than indicated
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Citigroup's quarterly profit falls 14 pct, less than indicated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly profit, much smaller than the 25 percent drop Chief Executive Michael Corbat had warned of early in June.

The bank, which gets more than half its revenue from outside the United States, said on Friday its adjusted net income declined to $4.0 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $4.65 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share slid to $1.24 from $1.45.

Following Corbat's lead, analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Citigroup, like its rivals, saw a spike in trading volumes after Britain voted on June 23 to exit the European Union.

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported stronger-than-expected trading results on Thursday due in part to high foreign exchange volumes triggered by the vote. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.