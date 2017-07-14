FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Citigroup profit falls 3 pct as expenses rise, trading dips
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 2 hours ago

Citigroup profit falls 3 pct as expenses rise, trading dips

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reported a 3.2 percent decline in quarterly profit as expenses rose and trading revenue fell from Brexit vote-boosted levels a year earlier.

The fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets said on Friday net income fell to $3.87 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $4.00 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share, however, rose to $1.28 from $1.24 as the number of shares outstanding declined due to buybacks.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the results were comparable.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit earlier on Friday, helped by higher interest rates and loan growth that cushioned a decline in trading.

Wells Fargo & Co, the third-biggest U.S. bank by assets, was scheduled to report on Friday. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.