MOSCOW, June 29 Michael Corbat, chief executive
officer of Citigroup, plans to visit Russia next week and
meet with central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina, a source
familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday.
The source did not provide other details. A central bank
spokeswoman declined to comment, citing a policy of not
discussing the governor's private meetings. Citibank's press
office in Moscow declined to comment.
Visits to Russia by chief executives of blue-chip U.S.
companies have become less frequent since Russia's 2014
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region, and the Western sanctions
which followed.
Citibank is among Russia's top-20 lenders by assets,
according to Interfax data, and is present in the credit card
business, consumer lending and investment banking, among other
financial services.
