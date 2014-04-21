FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup to seek sale of 50 branches in California - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Citigroup to seek sale of 50 branches in California - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is seeking buyers for about 50 branches holding $3 billion of deposits in California as the lender looks to trim its branch network, Bloomberg reported, citing three people involved in the process.

The branches, located in rural areas from Sacramento to north of Los Angeles, could sell for more than $100 million, Bloomberg reported. (link.reuters.com/mur68v)

Citigroup, which failed to find a buyer for 16 Nevada branches last year, wants to keep its offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.

The bank could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.