7 months ago
SEC says Citigroup paying $18 mln for overbilling clients
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 5:39 PM / 7 months ago

SEC says Citigroup paying $18 mln for overbilling clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that Citigroup Global Markets agreed to pay $18.3 million to settle charges that it overbilled investment advisory clients and misplaced client contracts.

The SEC said in a statement it found that at least 60,000 advisory clients of the Citigroup Inc unit were overcharged some $18 million in fees because of failures to confirm the accuracy of billing rates in its computer systems compared to rates in client contracts and other documents.

Citigroup also improperly collected fees while client accounts were suspended, the SEC said, adding that the billing errors occurred during a 15-year period and that the clients had since been reimbursed. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh)

