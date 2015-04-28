FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup shareholders endorse executive pay
April 28, 2015

Citigroup shareholders endorse executive pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc shareholders overwhelmingly approved a resolution endorsing the company’s executive pay for this past year at the company’s annual meeting on Tuesday.

The measure won 84 percent support, according to a preliminary tally, the company said. Shareholders turned down proposals that were opposed by the company and that had called for more disclosure of spending for lobbying government officials and more reporting on stock vesting for employees who leave for government posts. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)

