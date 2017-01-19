FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup unit to pay $25 mln over "spoofing" in U.S. Treasury futures
January 19, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 9 months ago

Citigroup unit to pay $25 mln over "spoofing" in U.S. Treasury futures

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank “spoofed” the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said that Citigroup was also settling related charges that it failed to diligently supervise its employees in connection with the spoofed orders.

The bank settled the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

