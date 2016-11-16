FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Citigroup CFO says cut in U.S. tax rate could bring $4 bln charge
November 16, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 9 months ago

Citigroup CFO says cut in U.S. tax rate could bring $4 bln charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - If newly elected U.S. officials were to reduce federal corporate taxes by 20 percent, Citigroup Inc could have to take a $4 billion charge to profits to reflect lower values for its deferred tax assets, Citi's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

However a charge of that size and nature would not hurt the amount of capital that Citigroup reports to regulators under rules designed to ensure the soundness of banks, CFO John Gerspach said at an investor conference. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
