#Market News
June 25, 2016 / 12:11 AM / a year ago

Citigroup working on 'technical issue' that leaves accounts frozen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Friday it was working to fix a technical issue, after customers took to social media to complain that they could not access their accounts remotely.

“We are working to resolve a technical issue and appreciate your patience,” Citigroup’s customer service Twitter account said in replies to multiple complaints.

Bloomberg reported the news first.

A Bloomberg reporter spoke with four people at a bank branch on Manhattan's Upper East Side who said debit cards did not work at the ATM there. (bloom.bg/296tSVr)

Citigroup was not immediately available for further comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
