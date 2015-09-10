FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup names financial planning chief to be treasurer
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

Citigroup names financial planning chief to be treasurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named company veteran James von Moltke to fill its vacant post of treasurer, according to a memo sent on Thursday to employees.

Von Moltke, 46, joined Citigroup 17 years ago as an investment banker and has been global head of financial planning and analysis since 2012, according to the memo, which was sent by Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach and seen by Reuters.

The post had been open since March when Eric Aboaf resigned to become chief financial officer of Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Von Moltke will interact with regulators and work on reshaping Citigroup’s balance sheet and on its funding, liquidity and capital requirements, Gerspach said. The treasurer will also work to boost revenue from higher net interest margin, the memo said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.