Citigroup names financial planning chief to be treasurer

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named company veteran James von Moltke to fill its vacant post of treasurer, according to a memo sent on Thursday to employees.

Von Moltke, 46, joined Citigroup 17 years ago as an investment banker and has been global head of financial planning and analysis since 2012, according to the memo, which was sent by Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach and seen by Reuters.

The post had been open since March when Eric Aboaf resigned to become chief financial officer of Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Von Moltke will interact with regulators and work on reshaping Citigroup’s balance sheet and on its funding, liquidity and capital requirements, Gerspach said. The treasurer will also work to boost revenue from higher net interest margin, the memo said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)