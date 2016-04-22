UPDATE 1-Second ex-Citigroup FX trader wins UK unfair dismissal case

(Adds details)

By Steve Slater

LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - A former foreign exchange trader at Citigroup, Carly McWilliams, has won her unfair dismissal claim against the bank at a London employment court.

She is the second former trader to win an unfair dismissal claim against the US bank at the London employment tribunal, after Perry Stimpson won his case in November.

Citigroup said it was disappointed by the tribunal’s latest ruling but stood by its decision to dismiss McWilliams.

“While we are disappointed by the Employment Tribunal’s decision, individual accountability is important to us and for that reason we defended the case in the Tribunal. We expect our employees to adhere to the highest ethical standards and will not tolerate breaches of our code of conduct,” it told IFR in a statement.

McWilliams couldn’t immediately be reached for comment and full details of the Tribunal’s decision were not available.

McWilliams and Stimpson are among several former traders who have claimed they were unfairly dismissed by their banks following foreign exchange and Libor interest rate trading scandals.

Stimpson, who was a forex trader at Citigroup for 25 years, was fired for sharing confidential client information with other traders. Stimpson had said the sharing of information in chatrooms was known about and condoned by senior management.

McWilliams’ hearing in January was held at the same East London Employment Tribunal.

Citigroup was one of seven banks to be fined a combined US$10bn for failing to stop traders manipulating the US$5.3trn-a-day forex market between 2008 and October 2013.

Citigroup paid US$2.3bn in fines to US and UK authorities, and the bank’s chief executive Mike Corbat said the behaviour was “an embarrassment to our firm”. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)