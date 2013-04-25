FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Itaú Unibanco plans to bid for Citigroup's Uruguayan unit -report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 4 years

Itaú Unibanco plans to bid for Citigroup's Uruguayan unit -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Purchase would help Itaú become Uruguay’s No 2 bank

* Citigroup is exiting non-core markets to raise cash

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s largest bank by market value, is close to placing a binding offer for the retail banking unit of Citigroup Inc in Uruguay, newspaper El Observador said on its website.

A purchase of the unit would turn Itaú into Uruguay’s second-largest bank after Banco Santander SA of Spain, the Uruguayan newspaper said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation. Terms of the deal, including its size, were not disclosed in the newspaper report.

A spokeswoman for Itaú in São Paulo declined to comment on market speculation. Efforts to reach media staff at Citigroup’s Uruguayan unit were unsuccessful.

Both lenders are trying to close the deal “as soon as possible,” Observador noted, adding that the transaction would involve the transfer of assets and liabilities from Citigroup’s retail banking unit in the South American country as well as 62 employees belonging to that division.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.