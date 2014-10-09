FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY AG says Citi unit to return $16 mln overcharged fees to consumers
October 9, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

NY AG says Citi unit to return $16 mln overcharged fees to consumers

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Citigroup Global Markets Inc (CGMI), a unit of Citigroup Inc, has agreed to reimburse about $16 million to more than 31,000 customers, who were overcharged for advisory fees, the New York Attorney General said.

As per the agreement, some of the customers have already started to receive their refunds, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement on Thursday.

The investigation is still continuing to determine if more customers were overcharged. CGMI is also conducting a wider review to identify the same, the statement said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
