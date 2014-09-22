FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Citi names Warson to replace Charrington as North America private bank head
#Market News
September 22, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Citi names Warson to replace Charrington as North America private bank head

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Monday it hired Tracey Brophy Warson to head North America operations for Citi Private Bank based in New York.

Warson took over from Peter Charrington, who was recently promoted to global head of the private bank after Mark Mason was promoted to chief financial officer of the company’s Institutional Clients Group.

Warson joined Citi Private Bank in 2010 as the Western region market manager, a premier market for ultra high net worth clients. She oversaw offices all along the U.S. West Coast, including in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Before joining Citi, Warson was the west region executive for U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management’s arm for ultra high net worth clients.

Citi Private Bank has focused on ultra high net worth clients since selling Smith Barney to Morgan Stanley in 2009. Citi Private Bank currently manages $310 billion in global assets with clients in 139 countries. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
