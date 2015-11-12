FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi raises minimum account balance for new UAE retail clients
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Citi raises minimum account balance for new UAE retail clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Citigroup has raised the minimum monthly average account balance new retail customers in the United Arab Emirates must hold to 35,000 dirhams ($9,529), it said on Thursday.

Like many banks in the country, Citigroup has been focusing on attracting wealthier clients to expand its wealth management business, particularly as tight net interest margins are putting lending revenues under pressure.

The move “falls in line with our business model”, Citigroup said in a statement, without elaborating.

New customers must ensure they have a monthly average balance of at least 35,000 dirhams in their account at all times, it said. The previous limit was 3,000 dirhams.

The new limit did not affect existing clients, regardless of the minimum monthly average balance in their account, and customer accounts will not be closed, the bank said. It said the new rule was effective from June 2015. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.