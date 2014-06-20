FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup names James Bindler FX chief
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 20, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Citigroup names James Bindler FX chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named James Bindler the bank’s global head of foreign exchange, succeeding Jeff Feig, according to an internal memo.

Bindler will be responsible for trading, prime brokerage, e-commerce and corporate FX Sales among other things, according to the memo seen by Reuters.

He is currently trading and global head of foreign exchange options for central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Feig will join Fortress Investment Group LLC as a portfolio manager, Reuters reported earlier this week. He will be the co-chief investment officer of Fortress Macro Fund.

Feig’s departure follows that of his former boss, Anil Prasad, who left the company in February. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.