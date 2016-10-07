No harm in delayed mortgage discharge notifications - 11th Circuit

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action accusing CitiMortgage of failing to promptly notify county clerks when mortgages are paid in full, saying the named plaintiff did not have standing to sue.

In a decision on Thursday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said plaintiff Roger Nicklaw failed to show how he was harmed by CitiMortgage's failure to quickly file required paperwork when his mortgage was paid off. The court also said a mere violation of a state law on mortgage recording was not enough to give him standing.

