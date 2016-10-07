FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
No harm in delayed mortgage discharge notifications - 11th Circuit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 7, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

No harm in delayed mortgage discharge notifications - 11th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action accusing CitiMortgage of failing to promptly notify county clerks when mortgages are paid in full, saying the named plaintiff did not have standing to sue.

In a decision on Thursday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said plaintiff Roger Nicklaw failed to show how he was harmed by CitiMortgage's failure to quickly file required paperwork when his mortgage was paid off. The court also said a mere violation of a state law on mortgage recording was not enough to give him standing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dTgGK4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.