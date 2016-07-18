Lawsuit says Citi bilked homeowners with needless inspections

Citibank's mortgage unit has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of fraudulently charging unnecessary inspection fees to homeowners who missed payments on their loans, driving them deeper into default.

Filed last week in a Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit seeks damages for thousands of homeowners nationwide for various state and federal claims, including racketeering, breach of contract and violation of the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a5HWmR