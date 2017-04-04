CitiMortgage wins dismissal of lawsuit over home inspections

A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Citigroup's mortgage unit of fraudulently charging delinquent homeowners for unnecessary property inspections that added as much as thousands of dollars to their mortgages.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve ruled that plaintiffs in the proposed class action are barred from suing under their mortgage contracts, because a section of the contract requires that they first give CitiMortgage notice of their concerns and a chance to address them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o6PQBu