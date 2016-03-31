FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CitiMortgage defeats lawsuit challenging foreclosure documents
March 31, 2016

CitiMortgage defeats lawsuit challenging foreclosure documents

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A federal judge in Arizona has dismissed a proposed class action accusing CitiMortgage of foreclosing on homes in several states without valid documentation, ruling that the alleged paperwork defects caused no harm to the plaintiff homeowners.

Filed in 2014, the lawsuit was seeking damages for hundreds of homeowners in Arizona, California, Nevada, Idaho and Oregon whose homes were allegedly foreclosed with documents stamped by unlicensed notaries.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1X0K5gP

