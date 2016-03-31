CitiMortgage defeats lawsuit challenging foreclosure documents

(Reuters) -

A federal judge in Arizona has dismissed a proposed class action accusing CitiMortgage of foreclosing on homes in several states without valid documentation, ruling that the alleged paperwork defects caused no harm to the plaintiff homeowners.

Filed in 2014, the lawsuit was seeking damages for hundreds of homeowners in Arizona, California, Nevada, Idaho and Oregon whose homes were allegedly foreclosed with documents stamped by unlicensed notaries.

