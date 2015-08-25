CitiMortgage wins dismissal of lawsuit over mortgage records

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Citigroup’s mortgage unit of systematically violating New York state law by not promptly notifying county clerks when mortgages were paid off.

U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez on Monday affirmed the recommendations of a magistrate judge, who found in June that the lawsuit was moot because CitiMortgage had offered the lead plaintiff full restitution. Citi was represented by lawyers at Mayer Brown, Bryan Cave and K&L Gates.

