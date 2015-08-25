FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CitiMortgage wins dismissal of lawsuit over mortgage records
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 25, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

CitiMortgage wins dismissal of lawsuit over mortgage records

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Citigroup’s mortgage unit of systematically violating New York state law by not promptly notifying county clerks when mortgages were paid off.

U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez on Monday affirmed the recommendations of a magistrate judge, who found in June that the lawsuit was moot because CitiMortgage had offered the lead plaintiff full restitution. Citi was represented by lawyers at Mayer Brown, Bryan Cave and K&L Gates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NGoBDB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.