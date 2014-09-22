FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 22, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Citi Private Bank names new North America head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Citi Private Bank, a unit of Citigroup Inc, said it appointed Tracey Brophy Warson as its head in North America.

She replaces Peter Charrington, who was recently named global head of Citi Private Bank.

Warson, to be based in New York, will report to Charrington.

Warson recently was the western region market manager for the company in North America.

She has also worked at Wells Fargo Private Bank, Toyo Trust & Banking Co and U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management. (Reporting By Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
