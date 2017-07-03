LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - James Bardrick, chief executive for Citigroup in Britain, will lead discussions related to wholesale banking for the UK finance industry lobby group that launched on Monday.

UK Finance is the new trade body that has replaced the British Bankers' Association, the Asset Based Finance Association, Payments UK and three more firms. It represents over 300 firms.

Its CEO is former Santander UK and Barclays executive Stephen Jones, and its chairman is Bob Wigley, who was previously EMEA chairman of Merrill Lynch.

UKF was formed after banks and other firms pushed for one trade group to reduce costs and present a more coordinated approach on issues including ethics, fraud, crime, access to markets, technology and diversity. It is likely to include how the finance industry prepares for and copes with Brexit.

Bardrick joined Citigroup in 1987 and was its co-head of corporate and investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa before heading the UK business in 2014. He is a member of TheCityUK advisory council, sits on the Prudential Regulation Authority's practitioner panel and is a director of the Banking Standards Board.

UKF said other board members would lead on the following issues:

Asset-based finance - John Jenkins, CEO of Amicus Finance;

Cards and unsecured lending and ring-fenced banks – Ashok Vaswani, CEO of Barclays UK;

Commercial banking – Ian Stuart, CEO of HSBC UK;

Diversity – Jayne-Anne Gadhia, CEO of Virgin Money;

Ethics – Clare Woodman, chief operating officer of Morgan Stanley Institutional Securities Group;

Fintech – Peter Smith, co-founder and CEO of Blockchain;

Foreign banks – Paul Gallagher, chief risk officer for UK, Nordics and Greece at ABN AMRO;

Fraud and financial crime detection and prevention – Tracey McDermott, head of corporate, public and regulatory affairs at Standard Chartered;

Mutuals – Joe Garner, CEO of Nationwide Building Society;

Payments businesses and digital innovation - Ron Kalifa, vice-chairman at Worldpay; and

Retail banking - Vim Maru, director for customer products and marketing at Lloyds Banking Group. (Reporting by Steve Slater)