Citizens Financial's IPO prices below expected range at $21.50
#Market News
September 23, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

Citizens Financial's IPO prices below expected range at $21.50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland said the initial public offering of Citizens Financial Group Inc was priced at $21.50 per share, valuing its U.S. unit at about $12 billion.

The IPO, which was priced below the expected range, raised about $3 billion, making it the second biggest in the United States this year after Alibaba raised $21.8 billion last week. Citizens IPO is also the biggest bank offering since the financial crisis.

Citizens initially said it expected its IPO to be priced between $23 and $25 per share. RBS is selling all 140 million shares in the offering and could sell a further 21 million in an over-allotment option granted to the underwriters of the offering.

RBS, which is 80 percent-owned by the British government, is hiving off the 186-year-old Rhode Island-based bank as it is under pressure from regulators and lawmakers to bolster its capital and focus on lending to UK households and businesses.

Shares of Citizens are expected to start trading on Wednesday under the symbol “CFG” on the New York Stock Exchange.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P. Morgan are the lead advisors on the IPO. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore and Matt Scuffham in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

