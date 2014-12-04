FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citizens Commercial Banking names Daniel Fitzpatrick national unit head
December 4, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Citizens Commercial Banking names Daniel Fitzpatrick national unit head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Citizens Commercial Banking, the commercial banking division of Citizens Financial Group Inc , promoted Daniel Fitzpatrick to head its national mid-corporate and industry verticals business.

Fitzpatrick will continue as Citizens Bank president in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. He also serves on Citizens Financial Group’s executive leadership group, the company’s senior leadership team.

Citizens Bank launched the industry verticals team in high-growth sectors in August and simultaneously expanded the mid-corporate team nationally.

Citizens Financial is the U.S. unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)

