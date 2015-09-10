MOVES-Citizens Bank names John Bahnken wealth management president

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Citizens Bank, part of Citizens Financial Group Inc, named John Bahnken president of its wealth management business, effective Oct. 5.

Bahnken, who joins from Bank of West, has had 30 years of experience in wealth management, investment management and banking.

He has also held leadership roles at firms including Bank of America Corp and FleetBoston Financial, the company said.

Bahnken will report to Brad Conner, vice chairman and head of consumer banking.