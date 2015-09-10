FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citizens Bank names John Bahnken wealth management president
#Funds News
September 10, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citizens Bank names John Bahnken wealth management president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Citizens Bank, part of Citizens Financial Group Inc, named John Bahnken president of its wealth management business, effective Oct. 5.

Bahnken, who joins from Bank of West, has had 30 years of experience in wealth management, investment management and banking.

He has also held leadership roles at firms including Bank of America Corp and FleetBoston Financial, the company said.

Bahnken will report to Brad Conner, vice chairman and head of consumer banking.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
