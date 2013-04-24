FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citrix Systems profit misses estimates
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 8:17 PM / in 4 years

Citrix Systems profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Cloud computing software maker Citrix Systems Inc reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit, hurt by higher expenses and weak IT spending by its customers.

Net income fell to $59.7 million, or 32 cents per share, from $68.3 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned 62 cents per share. Revenue rose 14 percent to $672.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents per share on revenue of $676.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Citrix’s cloud computing software allows customers to access applications remotely from a central server, and reduces costs by eliminating the need to upgrade and install software on each individual computer on site.

