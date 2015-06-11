FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Elliott urges Citrix to sell units, buy back shares
June 11, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Elliott urges Citrix to sell units, buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling to “Elliott” from “Elliot” throughout)

June 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp said software maker Citrix Systems Inc should sell some units, cut costs and buy back shares.

The investor, which owns 7.1 percent of Citrix, said the company’s shares had potential to reach $90-$100 by the end of 2016. Citrix shares closed at $65.97 on Wednesday.

In a letter to the company’s board on Thursday, Elliott requested a meeting to discuss its plans to improve the company’s operations and product portfolio. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

