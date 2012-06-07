UPDATE 1-Citrix to buy privately held Bytemobile

* Terms of deal not disclosed

* Bytemobile makes software to optimize mobile traffic

June 7 (Reuters) - Business software maker Citrix Systems Inc said it would buy privately held Bytemobile for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition of Bytemobile, which makes software that helps mobile network operators manage and condense data and video traffic, will give Citrix access to 130 mobile carriers in 60 countries, Citrix said in a statement.

Citrix, which traditionally develops virtualization software that allows a single computer to perform the work of several machines, said the deal was expected to close during the third quarter.

Mobile operators have seen explosive growth in network traffic, a majority of which is generated by consumers watching video, with owners of Apple’s iPhone and Google Inc’s Android-based smartphones driving the demand.

“Citrix and Bytemobile will be able to offer operators combined solutions that deliver a high quality user experience to mobile subscribers, while helping operators manage the exponential growth of mobile network traffic,” Citrix said in a statement.