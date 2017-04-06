SINGAPORE, April 6 (IFR) - City Developments is
today marketing the first Green bond offering in Singapore.
The property company is offering a Singapore dollar
two-year Green bond indicated at a 1.98 percent coupon, with
pricing expected later today.
The unrated bond is secured against Republic Plaza, which
has scored a green mark platinum from Singapore’s state agency
Building and Construction Authority. The office complex is
located in the heart of financial and commercial district
Raffles Place.
This is the first time that a Green bond is being offered in
the Singapore dollar bond market, offering a test of local
investor appetite for this type of asset.
Under one of the financial covenants, CDL is required to
maintain a net worth of not less than S$240 million ($171
million).
Proceeds are for the repayment of a loan extended by City
Developments to issuer CDL Properties. The loan was used to
retrofit and upgrade the office building to maintain the green
mark platinum level.
DBS is sole bookrunner and structuring adviser, with
Sustainalytics providing second party opinion. KPMG was the
independent limited assurance provider.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)