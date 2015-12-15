City Developments in deal with Alpha Investment to invest in office properties

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd (CDL) said it had entered into an agreement with Alpha Investment Partners Ltd to create an investment vehicle that will acquire three of CDL’s prime office assets valued at about S$1.1 billion ($783 million).

Via a structure they dubbed profit participation securities, Alpha and City, which will co-finance the portfolio in a 60-40 ratio, will garner a fixed coupon payout of 5 percent per annum for five years from the venture.

Alpha Investment is the fund management arm of Keppel Land Ltd, a unit of Keppel Corp Ltd.

City Developments had last year partnered with a group of investors and banks including Blackstone Group LP for a similar profit participation deal.