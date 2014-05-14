FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's CityDev Q1 profit falls 13 pct, to focus on overseas expansion
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Singapore's CityDev Q1 profit falls 13 pct, to focus on overseas expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Singapore property and hotel developer City Developments Ltd reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit and said the group would accelerate its overseas expansion plans to boost growth.

The company said on Wednesday its net profit declined to S$119.7 million ($95.6 million) in January-March from S$137.7 million a year ago.

“While the medium to long-term prospects in Singapore continue to remain positive, moving forward, the Group will accelerate its diversification efforts overseas, capitalising on growth markets, and enabling risk diversification,” City Developments said in a statement.

“The Group is actively seeking new opportunities in mature markets such as the U.S., Japan and Australia, whose economies are recovering, and whose capital markets’ sophistication, transparency and corporate governance are akin to those of Singapore.”

$1 = 1.2519 Singapore Dollars Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.