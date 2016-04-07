FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong's Citychamp Watch says to buy $116 mln Valartis Bank stake
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2016 / 1:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong's Citychamp Watch says to buy $116 mln Valartis Bank stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 7 (Reuters) - Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd said it would buy 68.85 percent of Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein) AG from Valartis Group AG for 110.5 million Swiss francs ($115.66 million), aiming to broaden its revenue streams.

The Hong Kong-listed watchmaker and distributor has also offered to buy a 29.45 percent interest from minority investors at the same terms, with a remaining 1.7 percent being held by the bank itself as treasury stock, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Wednesday.

Valartis Bank, the fifth-largest Liechtenstein-based private bank by the amount of assets under management, managed assets of 3.4 billion Swiss francs as of March 23, 2016.

Citychamp said it would fund the deal by internal resources and that it had no plan to dispose or reduce its existing businesses.

Trading in the company’s shares, which was suspended on March 29, will resume on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9554 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.