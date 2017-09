Jan 13 (Reuters) - Citychamp Dartong Co Ltd

* Says profit up due to gains on selling Shenzhen unit and increased property income

* Says expects 2013 net profit up 50-100 percent y/y versus net profit of 830.8 million yuan ($137.3 million) previous year

