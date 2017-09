Dec 15 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Will start construction of a new campus for SAMK, Satakunta University of Applied Sciences in Pori

* Total investment in development is about 40 million euros ($49.80 million)

* Construction will begin already in December

* Premises will be handed over to SAMK in spring 2017