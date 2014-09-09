BRIEF-Citycon and NCC in joint venture to develop Molndals Galleria in Gothenburg

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj
* Says signed a joint venture agreement with NCC Property Development for the (re)development and letting of Molndals Galleria
* Says Citycon intends to purchase NCC’s share after the project is completed
* Says Citycon’s total investment is estimated at around 120 million euros
* Says Molndals Galleria is the second shopping centre project developed by Citycon and NCC together