BRIEF-Citycon intends to issue Eurobond of EUR 300 mln
September 22, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Citycon intends to issue Eurobond of EUR 300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj

* Intends to issue a Eurobond

* Says intends to issue a euro denominated guaranteed bond in an amount of 300 million euros

* Says expected maturity of bond would be 10 years

* Says bond would be issued by Citycon Treasury B.V. and guaranteed by Citycon Oyj

* Says proceeds from any potential bond issue would be used to prepay existing debt in order to extend average debt maturities and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

