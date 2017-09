Sept 22 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Successfully places 350 million euro eurobond

* Says 10-year guaranteed euro-denominated bond matures on Oct. 1, 2024 and carries fixed annual interest at rate of 2.50 percent, payable annually on Oct. 1 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)