BRIEF-Citycon Q3 EPRA operating profit up to EUR 40.2 mln

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj

* Says Q3 turnover 61.4 million euros versus 62.1 million euros

* Says Q3 EPRA operating profit increased by 1.6 million euros, or 4.1 pct, to 40.2 million euros (38.6 million euros in Q2) vs 39.5 mln euros

* Says Q3 net rental income 44.0 million euros versus 43.9 million euros

* Says turnover to change by -4 to 2 million euros (Q2/2014: -1 to 7 million euros) compared with previous year

* Sees 2014 EPRA operating profit to change by -2 to 4 million euros (Q2/2014: -2 to 6 million euros)